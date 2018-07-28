Early innings runs boost Prescott to win over Ellsworth

The win puts Prescott's record at 11-3 in the St. Croix Valley Baseball League South Division and 13-5 overall. They are now a half-game ahead of Elmwood in the division standings heading into this afternoon's ballgames. Prescott is at Bay City at 2 p.m. and Elmwood hosts Osceola at 1 p.m. at their new field.
Brandon Voelker blasted a two-run homer in the second inning. Mike Brookshaw hit an RBI-triple as the Pirates had 13 hits to Ellsworth's six. The Pirates were also helped by six Ellsworth errors.
Prescott also made several great defensive plays, including a triple play in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Dylan Gausman got out of a bases loaded situation in the third with a big stop of a sharply hit grounder. He also had several strikeouts.
|Prescott's Brandon Voelker is congratulated by Mike Lytle after hitting a two-run homer vs. Ellsworth