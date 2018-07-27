Decisive weekend for Prescott Pirates in SCVBL South Division action

Three games this weekend, the final games of the 2018 regular season schedule of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League (SCVBL), will determine whether the Prescott Pirates will win another SCVBL South Division title.
To clinch the division outright for the 14th straight time the Pirates need to beat Ellsworth tonight at Summit Park in Ellsworth (first pitch 7:30 p.m.) then win at Bay City tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. at Hortenbach Park in BC and then close out with a win at home vs. New Richmond, 1 p.m. Sunday, July 29 at Firehall Field.
Right now in the division standings the Pirates are 10-3 while Elmwood is 11-4. The Expos host Osceola tomorrow afternoon. The Expos swept the Pirates last weekend in Elmwood to even up the division race. One loss and the best the Pirates can do is tie Elmwood. Two or more losses and its the Expos becoming the first team since Bay City in 2004 to win a South Division title other than Prescott.
Prescott will be in the postseason again, which they have been every season since 1996. The Wisconsin Baseball Association (WBA) playoff pairings will be made Tuesday, July 31 in Chippewa Falls. The WBA regionals are set for Aug. 10-12 with regional sites in Strum (Beef River), Haugen, Rib Lake and Stanley. The state tournament is Aug. 17-19 at Merchants Park in Osseo.