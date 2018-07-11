County Sheriff's investigator to take over Prescott Police Department

The Prescott Police Commission announced today its plan to work with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office during its transition for the hiring of a new Chief of Police.
Starting August 1, 2018 Pierce County Investigator, Doug Ducklow, will be serving as the Interim Chief for the Prescott Police Department. Investigator Ducklow will help with policies and procedures. He will also provide training to employees that need specific training or mandated training. Investigator Ducklow will be considered an “office” chief but will answer to emergencies as needed.
Investigator Ducklow will remain under the supervision of the Pierce County Sheriff. The City of Prescott will reimburse the County for his salary, fringe benefits and mileage.
The Prescott Police Commission, Mayor Dave Hovel and the Prescott City Council appreciate the cooperation of Sheriff Hove and her department during this transition.