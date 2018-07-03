Congressman Kind's Bill Works to Help Veterans Find Jobs and Job Training Opportunities

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is a co-sponsored H.R. 5452, the Reduce Unemployment for Veterans of All Ages Act of 2018.
The bill will help Veterans with service-connected disabilities access career development training through the VA’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program. Currently, Veterans can only access the employment program up to 12 years after their service ends.
“All of our Veterans, no matter their age or ability, should be able to access the training and tools they need to succeed in today’s job market,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am proud to cosponsor this important bill, so all of our veterans have an equal opportunity to find a good-paying, meaningful job.”
Rep. Ron Kind has also recently co-sponsored and championed multiple bills aimed at helping Veterans find jobs when they return to civilian life, including the Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act, and the Better Jobs for Veterans Act.