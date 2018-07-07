Congressman Kind Unveils Plan to Protect Mississippi River and Restore River Infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of the Third Congressional District of Wisconsin recently unveiled a comprehensive plan to restore failing river infrastructure systems and protect the Mississippi River for generations to come.
The plan was created in collaboration with Rep. Kind’s River Advisory Board, which includes ecologists, conservation advocates, sportsmen, and river agency representatives.
“The Mississippi River shapes Wisconsin’s environment and local economy,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “We need to take proactive steps to support the river and the jobs and quality of life it brings our river towns. After working together with my River Advisory Board, I am proud to unveil a comprehensive plan that will help restore our outdated river infrastructure and protect the Mississippi for generations to come.”
Rep. Kind’s Mississippi River Action Plan consists of four main components:
· Repairing the river’s aging locks and dams
· Protecting the Mississippi by promoting a strong Conservation Title in the Farm Bill
· Restoring the river through the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program
· Creating jobs by supporting recreation, tourism and navigation
Read the full plan here.
Rep. Kind is the founder and co-chair of the Upper Mississippi River Basin Task Force, and a co-chair of the Congressional Mississippi River Caucus and the Congressional Wildlife Refuge Caucus. He has championed the protection of the Mississippi River for the people of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.