Assemblyman Petryk looks forwward to meeting constituents at upcoming county fairs

ELEVA – Summer is in full swing, which means cream puffs, funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, rides and games, live music, farm animals, face painting, and fun times with friends and family at our local county fairs.
Every summer State Assemblyman Warren Petryk of the 93rd District chance to visit our county fairs throughout the district.
“I always enjoy meeting new friends at our county fairs,” said Assemblyman Petryk. “There are lots of fun activities for little ones, teenagers, and families to enjoy, along with great food and live entertainment. I look forward to seeing friends and neighbors taking in the sights, visiting the animals raised by our students in the FFA, and supporting local businesses.”
Below is a list of county fairs in the 93rd Assembly District.
St. Croix County Fair
Wednesday, July 18 – Sunday, July 22
210 Fair Grounds Rd, Glenwood City, WI 54013
Eau Claire County Fair
Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29
5530 Fairview Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Dunn County Fair
Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29
620 17th Street, Menomonie, WI 54751
Buffalo County Fair
Thursday, August 2 – Sunday, August 5
Mill Street, Mondovi, WI 54755
Pierce County Fair
Thursday, August 9th – Sunday, August 12th
364 N Maple St, Ellsworth, WI 54011