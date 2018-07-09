Assemblyman Petryk celebrates local schools receiving state safety grants

By State Assemblyman Warren Petryk
ELEVA – One of my highest priorities as an elected state representative is the safety of our children while they are attending school. State Attorney General Brad Schimel recently announced the awarding of more than $10.2 million in safety grants to 147 school districts across Wisconsin. Four school districts in the 93rd Assembly District have been awarded the full amount that they requested.
Durand-Arkansaw: $42,431
Eleva-Strum: $42,790
Plum City: $32,128
Prescott: $83,729
Other school districts in western Wisconsin such as Alma Center, Cadott and Arcadia also received State funds.
The funds received from these grants are to ensure that our kids have a safe place to learn, school buildings are secure, and that threats may be detected and delayed before entering the school.
This may be achieved by ensuring every classroom has a door lock; ensuring school entrances delay unauthorized ingress; and encouraging schools to adopt practices and policies that detect and delay the entry of unauthorized persons.
These grants are merely the beginning of a series of safety grants that are currently being reviewed and processed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. We will keep you informed as more grants are awarded to our 93rd Assembly District schools. It was my honor to enthusiastically vote in favor of up to $100 million of these grants during our Legislative Session on March 22.
Congratulations to our area public schools for taking the initiative to apply for these School Safety Grants!