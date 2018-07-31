31st State Senate District Election Conversation on The West Side July 16

Democrats Johnathan William Schultz of Arcadia, Steve Boe of Taylor and Jeffery E. Smith of Eau Claire will discuss important issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer. The 31st district contains parts of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Pierce, Pepin, Dunn, Eau Claire, Clark, Monroe and Jackson counties. The winner of the August 14 primary will face Republican candidate Melvin Pittman of Plum City and Green Party candidate Aaron Camacho of Fountain City in the general election on Tuesday, November 6. The incumbent 31st District State Senator Kathleen Vinehout is vacating the seat to run for governor.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.