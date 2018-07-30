30th District Assembly Election Debates on The West Side July 30

RIVER FALLS - Candidates running for the 30th Assembly District seat will be featured on Wisconsin Public Radio’s The West Side on Monday, July 30 at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
Democrat Barry Hammarback and Republican Shannon Zimmerman, both of River Falls, visit the show to discuss important issues facing the district with host Rich Kremer. The 30th District contains parts of St. Croix County and Pierce County. The cities of Hudson and River Falls are included in the district, as well as the towns of Troy, St. Joseph, Richmond, Kinnickinnic, Warren and the villages of North Hudson and Roberts in St. Croix County. The general election is set to take place on Tuesday, November 6.
Kremer will host thirteen debates through October featuring candidates hoping to fill state Assembly and Senate seats.This includes a debate of 93rd Assembly District candidates Rep. Warren Petryk and Charlene Warner on Aug. 6 and the 31st State Senate District candidates (the winner of the Democrat primary along with Republican Mel Pittman) on Aug. 29, both seats representing Prescott and Pierce County.
The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin. The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.