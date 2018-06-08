Wisconsin receives record tanspotation grant which will positively affect Pierce County accoding to Rep. Petryk

MADISON – Assemblyman Warren Petryk (R-Eleva) released the following statement regarding the announcement of a $160 million federal grant for the completion of the I-94 North-South project. According to the governor’s office, this is the largest Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant ever received by Wisconsin and the second largest grant from USDOT this year.
“This announcement is especially exciting for Pierce County in Western Wisconsin, as the administration informed us that they will use federal funds for two bridges on State Highway 35 – US Highway 10, which cross over the Trimbelle River.” Assemblyman Petryk said.
Receiving this funding is wonderful news for Western Wisconsin and the entire state. It is essential that we have safe and reliable roadways and the economic growth resulting from these improvements will be phenomenal. Not only will we be keeping projects on schedule, but we’ll be able to do more projects across the state and get them done more efficiently.
“I applaud the administration for obtaining this federal assistance of $67.4 million in supplemental highway funds including redistribution funds, $30 million of which is planned by WisDOT to fund 49 local bridge projects throughout the state.” Petryk said.