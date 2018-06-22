Weekend flooding closes highways in northern Wisconsin

SUPERIOR - WisDOT technical experts, engineers and field staff continue to assess roadway damages and monitor high water levels. Repairs on US 2 in Bayfield County and US 53 through Solon Springs are scheduled to begin next week.
Current closures due to flooding in northern Wisconsin:
Bayfield County
Highway: US 2
Location: At North Fish Creek (east of Ino), approximately 1 mile east of the intersection with County G.
Condition: Road completely washed out.
Detour: Detour via County Highway G
Highway: US 63
Location: From County Highway D in Grand View north to County Highway E, Bibon Swamp
Condition: Water over the road in multiple locations.
Detour: WIS 27, WIS 77, WIS 13, US 2
Douglas County
Highway: US 53 Southbound
Location: Between Huron Road and County A (near Solon Springs)
Condition: Southbound lanes closed due to culver washouts.
Detour: Southbound traffic moved to the northbound lanes; reducing US 53 to one lane in each direction between Bennett and Business 53 (Solon Springs)
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Black River Bridge, Pattison State Park
Condition: South bridge approach washed out and north shoulder washout.
Detour: WIS 77, US 53, WIS 35
Highway: WIS 35
Location: County BB to County T in Dairyland
Condition: Several washouts, open to local traffic only
Detour: WIS 77, US 53, WIS 35
Repairs are dependent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are reminded:
- DO NOT drive through flooded roadways. If there is water over the road, turn around and report the condition to local authorities.
- Use caution in these areas and adhere to signed closures. DO NOT drive around barricades.
For more information regarding traffic impacts check www.511wi.gov