Friday, June 22, 2018

Weekend flooding closes highways in northern Wisconsin

SUPERIOR - WisDOT technical experts, engineers and field staff continue to assess roadway damages and monitor high water levels. Repairs on US 2 in Bayfield County and US 53 through Solon Springs are scheduled to begin next week.
Current closures due to flooding in northern Wisconsin:
Bayfield County
 
Highway: US 2
Location: At North Fish Creek (east of Ino), approximately 1 mile east of the intersection with County G.
Condition: Road completely washed out.
Detour: Detour via County Highway G
 
Highway: US 63
Location: From County Highway D in Grand View north to County Highway E, Bibon Swamp
Condition: Water over the road in multiple locations.
Detour: WIS 27, WIS 77, WIS 13, US 2
 
Douglas County
 
Highway: US 53 Southbound
Location: Between Huron Road and County A (near Solon Springs)
Condition: Southbound lanes closed due to culver washouts.
Detour: Southbound traffic moved to the northbound lanes; reducing US 53 to one lane in each direction between Bennett and Business 53 (Solon Springs)
 
Highway: WIS 35
Location: Black River Bridge, Pattison State Park
Condition: South bridge approach washed out and north shoulder washout.
Detour: WIS 77, US 53, WIS 35
 
Highway: WIS 35
Location: County BB to County T in Dairyland
Condition: Several washouts, open to local traffic only
Detour: WIS 77, US 53, WIS 35
 
Repairs are dependent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are reminded:
  1. DO NOT drive through flooded roadways. If there is water over the road, turn around and report the condition to local authorities.
  2. Use caution in these areas and adhere to signed closures. DO NOT drive around barricades.
 
For more information regarding traffic impacts check www.511wi.gov
