St. Croix Valley Baseball League
Standings and Schedule
(as of June 3)
South Division
Team W-L
Elmwood 4-0
Prescott 2-0
Bay City 2-2
Hager City 1-3
Plum City 0-2
Ellsworth 0-3
North Division
Team W-L
Menomonie 2-0
Osceola 2-1
Spring Valley 2-1
Hudson 2-2
River Falls 0-0New Richmond 0-3
Last Week’s Games
Wednesday, May 30
Osceola 10, New Richmond 3
Friday, June 1
Osceola 10, Hudson 0
Elmwood 6, Ellsworth 4
Saturday, June 2
Prescott 7, Bay City 4
Ellsworth at New Richmond ppd.
Hager City 6, Plum City 5
Menomonie at Spring Valley ppd.
Sunday, June 3
Prescott 9, Hager City 3
Spring Valley 3, Bay City 0
Menomonie 6, Hudson 2
This Week’s Games
Wednesday, June 6
River Falls at Osceola
Friday, June 8
River Falls at Menomonie
Saturday, June 9
Elmwood at Prescott
Plum City at Hudson
River Falls at Ellsworth
Osceola at Hager City
Sunday, June 10
Bay City at Hudson