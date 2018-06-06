Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

St. Croix Valley Baseball League Standings


     St. Croix Valley Baseball League
              Standings and Schedule
                       (as of June 3)
                     South Division
Team                                           W-L
Elmwood                                      4-0
Prescott                                       2-0
Bay City                                       2-2
Hager City                                   1-3
Plum City                                    0-2
Ellsworth                                     0-3
        North Division
Team                                         W-L
Menomonie                                2-0
Osceola                                      2-1
Spring Valley                             2-1
Hudson                                      2-2
River Falls                                 0-0
New Richmond                         0-3
           Last Week’s Games
           Wednesday, May 30
Osceola 10, New Richmond 3
               Friday, June 1
Osceola 10, Hudson 0
Elmwood 6, Ellsworth 4
             Saturday, June 2
Prescott 7, Bay City 4
Ellsworth at New Richmond ppd.
Hager City 6, Plum City 5
Menomonie at Spring Valley ppd.
              Sunday, June 3
Prescott 9, Hager City 3
Spring Valley 3, Bay City 0
Menomonie 6, Hudson 2
          
         This Week’s Games
         Wednesday, June 6
River Falls at Osceola
            Friday, June 8
River Falls at Menomonie
          Saturday, June 9
Elmwood at Prescott
Plum City at Hudson
River Falls at Ellsworth
Osceola at Hager City
         Sunday, June 10
Bay City at Hudson
New Richmond at Menomonie





