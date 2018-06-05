Send-off for PHS Softball Team planned for Wednesday

The City of Prescott and the Prescott School District plans on giving the Prescott High School Softball Team a big good-luck send-off before the upcoming WIAA State Softball Tournament this weekend.
On Wednesday there will be a pep-fest at Prescott High School to honor the team for winning the WIAA Division 3 Cumberland Sectional Tournament title, the school's first since 2002. The team will board its bus to Madison from the high school.
Then at 3:30 p.m. the City of Prescott is planning a big send-off for the PHS softball team The route starts at the high school, goes past other Prescott schools,
through downtown, and then to Madison. Come out and support the girls
on their way to State!
For those interested in purchasing tickets for the WIAA Division 3 State
Softball Tournament Semifinal Game: PHS has an allotment of 200 tickets
to sell ($8 for Fri game). You can stop into the main office at the HS
to buy. You can also buy online: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Softball.aspx …
For those who can't make it to the game Friday at 10 a.m., KDWA will be sending the broadcast team of Nick Tuckner and Dom
Dandrea to Goodman Diamond for the Cardinals trip to the state tournament. The pre-game show is at 9:45 a.m. and the first pitch vs. Tomahawk
at 10 a.m.