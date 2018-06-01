Prescott's Hamilton transfers from Northern Illnois University to Wisconsin

Hamilton, a seven-foot, 245-lbs center, played his freshman season at NIU, which is located in DeKalb, Illinois in between Rockford and Chicago. In limited action through 27 games he averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 64.7 percent from the field. He best game came against future Big Ten foe Iowa where he scored nine points.
Hamilton will have walk-on status at UW-Madison and plans on redshirting for the 2018-19 season before having three seasons of eligibility starting in 2019-2020.
|For PHS basketball star Owen Hamilton during action against Durand back in 2017