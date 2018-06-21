Prescott School Board approves YMCA programming for 2018-19 school year

The Prescott School Board voted unanimously 5-0 to have the district partner with the Hastings, Minn. YMCA for school-age programming options for the 2018-19 school year at its meeting Wednesday evening at the Prescott High School Library.
The topic had come up at last month's meeting and input into discussion on this question had come from a survey sent out to district parents (of which there was 167 respondents) and from current day care and 4K providers in the district. Prescott District Superintendent said the district wants to keep such day care centers viable but also wants to expand child care options for district parents.
"We're looking to continue our 4K and child care partnerships but we wish to offer more choices to better serve all the parents in our district," Dr. Spicuzza said. "We have heard and learned both through comment and through these survey results that there is a need for more child care options."
Although the details of a program agreement with Hastings YMCA have to be worked out (including potential enrollment caps), it would largely focus on students in grades 3-5 with after school programs held at Malone Intermediate School along with opportunities for district staff to drop off kids into such activities during professional development days.
