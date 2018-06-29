Prescott Planning Commission meeting on former Croixdale Hospital property

The Prescott Planning Commission is meeting Monday, July 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building at 800 N. Borner St.
One of the topics on the meeting agenda is the former Croixdale Hospital property located at 445 Court St. Plans to turn it into a senior living facility will be discussed including grading, drainage, layout, utilities, landscape and lighting plans.
The discussion does not include any plans on demolition of the current structure on the property although the company which owns the property has the permits from the city to do so.