Prescott Pirates have hammerlock over South Division after weekend

The Prescott Pirates amateur baseball has tight control of the South Division of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League after action last weekend.
Prescott picked up wins at Osceola 7-3 and Spring Valley 6-5 to improve to 5-0 in the SCVBL and 7-1 overall. Their nearest competitors in the league are four games in back of them and have .500 records.
The Pirates are in action again this upcoming weekend Saturday, June 30 vs. Ellsworth at home at Firheall Field with the first pitch at 1 p.m. and Sunday at Plum City at Legion Park with a start time also at 5 p.m.