Prescott Pirates begin SCVBL season this weekend

The Prescott Pirates amateur town baseball team begins St. Croix Valley League play with a pair of games this weekend, both at Firehall Field in Prescott.
The Pirates host Bay City today and Hager City on Sunday, June 3. The first pitch in both contests is at 1 p.m.
Prescott began its regular season last weekend by finishing second in the Plum City Memorial Weekend Tournament. The Pirates are 2-1 overall.
Sunday's game features a tailgater beforehand sponsored by First National Bank of River Falls - Prescott Branch. Come on out and enjoy the pregame food and festivities.
For more information on the Pirates and their 2018 schedule and roster, go to their website at www.prescottpirates.com