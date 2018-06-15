Prescott diamond athletes collect state recognition

Prescott High School baseball and softball players recently collected All-State recognition for their efforts on the diamond this past prep season.
Pete Brookshaw became the first PHS baseball player to be named both first-team All-State for two consecutive seasons but also was named state Division 2 Player of the Year by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association for two consecutive years as well.
PHS softball players Kaili Wescott and Katelyn Miller were both named to the All-State team by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA). They both took part in the WFSCA All-Star Game earlier this week in the Wisconsin Dells.