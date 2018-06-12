Prescott City Council votes to increase pay of Police Chief position

A bump up in the salary of the Prescott Police Chief was approved by the Prescott City Council at its meeting Monday evening at the City Building.
The Prescott Police Commission recommended the increase in salary. As part of its deliberations in fiding a new full-time police chief, the commission has learned the salary for the Police Chief in Prescott was considerably less than in surrounding communities.
The city council voted unanimously to up the salary to $85,000 from the current $78,500. The amount, at least for the remainder of this year’s budget will be taken out of the contingency fund.