Prescott City Council meeting tomorrow evening

The Prescott City Council will hold its regular meeting Monday evening starting at 6:30 p.m at the City Building 800 N. Borner St.
The council has several license requests on its agenda and will also hear update on the proposed Firehall Field renovation project. The council will also award bids for the this summer's Albert and College street projects and vote on the bonding for the project as well.
Also on the agenda is the appointment of a new member of the police commission and a prposal to increase the salary of the Police Chief.