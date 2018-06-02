PHS Softball Team wins sectional championship

The No. 6 ranked Cardinals notched the school's second berth in the state tournament and first since 2002 with a 4-1 win over Middle Border Conference rival Amery Friday afternoon at Islander Park.
Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott stretched out the Amery line-up over the first three inning shortening the chances the Warriors had for a comeback. Meanwhile PHS, 22-3 overall, built up a 3-0 lead by the second inning thanks to Katelyn Miller scoring on a pastball, Morgan Severson scoring on an Haley Miner RBI-double and Kaelyn Lewis scoring on a RBI-sacrifice from Mackenzie Carey.
Miller added another run in the fourth. Getting on base with a lead-off triple, she plated on an errant throw from the catcher to the third baseman. By that point Amery had switched pitchers to Madelyn Granica, one of the top hurlers in the MBC. She held Prescott scoreless from the fourth inning onward with five strikouts.
So Prescott used its defense the hold onto its lead. Besides Wescott's pitching, Miller consistently nabbed ground balls at shortstop and throws to firstbaseman Lewis. Haley Miner made a big throw from right field to tag out and Amery baserunner. Sammi Zuehlsdorf snagged a pair of big catches in centerfield.
Prescott will travel to Madison for the WIAA State Softball Tournament at Goodman Diamond on the UW-Madison campus next week. PHS takes on Tomahawk in the Division 3 State Semifinals to played Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m.
|Prescott's Makenzie Carey gets her bat on the ball during yesterday's section tournament final at Cumberland