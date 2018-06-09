PHS Softball team loses in extra innings at state tournament

But there had to be and one of those teams was No. 6 ranked Prescott as they lost 2-1 to Tomahawk Friday morning.
The Hatchets' top hitter Courtney Theiler delivered the game-winning single although the ball she hit did not leave the infield. Tomahawk's Jordyn Kaminski scored the winning run and got on base with a lead-off single.
Mackenzie Carey scored Prescott's lone run off a wild pitch in the first inning. She hit a single to get on base and advanced to second on an error. However, winning pitcher Rachel Dallman kept Prescott's bats in check until the sixth inning and even then the Cardinals, 22-4 overall, could not get the run-scoring hits they needed even with base runners. Tomahawk, 16-7 overall, fielders made several key plays on defense to prevent this.
Tomahawk will take on No. 1 Poynette in the state finals this afternoon. The Pumas survived an 11-inning contest against Westfield, winning on a wild pitch which scored the game-winning run.
|PHS Head Softball Coach Matt Smith with last-minute instructions for the team before the state of Friday's WIAA State Tournament ballgame vs. Tomahawk at Goodman Diamond in Madison