PHS Baseball Team snaps losing streak in regional tournament win

The Cardinals, 14-6 overall, the top seed in the tournament, downed No. 4 seed Osceola 4-3 and will advance to play No. 3 seed Ellsworth in today's regional championship game to be played at Firehall Field again at 5 p.m.
PHS broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning with RBIs coming from batters Hunter Daymond and Noah Matzek. The Cards' held onto that lead for the duration with Matt Langer the winning pitcher and Andrew Rozmiarek getting the save.
|Matt Langer with a pitch for the Prescott High School Baseball Team at yesterday's WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal vs. Osceola. Photo by Jason Strangis