PHS athletes place fifth at state track and field meet

The 800-meter relay team consisting of all freshmen Abby Syverson, Grace Carlson, Tori Benck and Jessica Urman, finished fifth in a time of 1:46.70.
Bartsch, in his last-ever throw in high school, had a toss of 52 feet which is both his personal best and a new school record. It secured fifth place, a medal and a place on the awards stand.
|PHS 800-meter relay team (from left) Jessica Urman, Grace Carlson, Tori Benck and Abby Syverson.
|PHS coaches excited after Westy Bartsch has a school-record distance in the shot put.