Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Sunday, June 3, 2018

PHS athletes place fifth at state track and field meet

LA CROSSE - Westy Bartsch shot put and the members of Prescott High School's girls' 800-meter relay team both placed fifth in their respective events at yesterday's WIAA State Track and Field Meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of UW-La Crosse.

The 800-meter relay team consisting of all freshmen Abby Syverson, Grace Carlson, Tori Benck and Jessica Urman, finished fifth in a time of 1:46.70.

Bartsch, in his last-ever throw in high school, had a toss of 52 feet which is both his personal best and a new school record. It secured fifth place, a medal and a place on the awards stand.

PHS 800-meter relay team (from left) Jessica Urman, Grace Carlson, Tori Benck and Abby Syverson.


PHS coaches excited after Westy Bartsch has a school-record distance in the shot put.

Posted by at

Blog Archive