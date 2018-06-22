Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Friday, June 22, 2018

PACT third annual fundraiser this Sunday


                                                                                          

PACT 3rd Annual Fundraiser

Sunday, June 24th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Lucille's in Prescott
 
This year we are introducing the Stars of Prescott and creating a donor wall at the Prescott Performing Arts Center. Thank you to those who have already given so generously to the arts! Come out on Sunday to enjoy some live music, beautiful artwork, and delicious food!

A very big thank you to Kim Braun at Lucille's (216 Broad Street) for offering her space and 10% Dine and Donate during the event! 

SUPER STARS ($1000 and above)
Franz & Karen Altpeter
Ken & Deanna Roen
Prescott Foundation

PRODUCER ($500 - $999)
Carroll & Karen Lehman
Gene & Diana Champlin
Dr. Sara Champlin
Luella & Harold Clement

DIRECTOR ($250 - 499)

PERFORMER ($100 - $249)
Drs. Cindy & Rick Spicuzza
Sunday's Artist Line Up: 
2:15 - Within HaRmony
3:00 - Andrea & Penelope Swanson
3:30 - Joe Meyer
4:45 - Within HaRmony encore
