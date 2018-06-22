PACT third annual fundraiser this Sunday

|
PACT 3rd Annual Fundraiser
Sunday, June 24th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Lucille's in Prescott
This year we are introducing the Stars of Prescott
and creating a donor wall at the Prescott Performing Arts Center. Thank
you to those who have already given so generously to the arts! Come out
on Sunday to enjoy some live music, beautiful artwork, and delicious
food!
A very big thank you to Kim Braun at Lucille's (216 Broad
Street) for offering her space and 10% Dine and Donate during the
event!
SUPER STARS ($1000 and above)
Franz & Karen Altpeter
Ken & Deanna Roen
Prescott Foundation
PRODUCER ($500 - $999)
Carroll & Karen Lehman
Gene & Diana Champlin
Dr. Sara Champlin
Luella & Harold Clement
DIRECTOR ($250 - 499)
PERFORMER ($100 - $249)
Drs. Cindy & Rick Spicuzza