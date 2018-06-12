One vehicle accident with injuries in Clifton Township Saturday

CLIFTON - On Saturday June 9, 2018 at approximately 7:02am the Pierce County Sheriffs Office responded to the area of Cty Tk F and 742nd Ave in Clifton Township for a single vehicle crash.
Scene investigation determined a 2016 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Makiah Hanson 21 of Prescott, was traveling Southbound on CTH. F near 742nd Ave. The vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a left hand curve and entered the ditch causing it to overturn.
Hanson was then transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. with undetermined injuries. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Prescott Police Department, River Falls Fire and River Falls EMS. The crash remains under investigation.
In an update to the ATV accident that occurred on Wednesday June 6th in Pierce County, the female victim was identified as 68 year old Janice Swanson of rural Beldenville.