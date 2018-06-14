Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Night of car burglaries in Prescott brings out police warning

The Prescott Police Department issued a warning to city residents to lock their cars after several car burglaries took place in the community Monday evening.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page thieves were reportedly entering unlocked vehicles and grabbing items inside and hit multiple vehicles in town.

Prescott PD urged residents to lock their cars and report any suspicious activities to the police or if anyone saw anything suspicious which could help in the investigation call (715) 262-5512.


