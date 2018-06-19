Local Bar Association Offers Free Legal Clinic

The free legal clinic will be held on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pierce County EOC Room in the basement area of the addition to the Pierce County Courthouse.
The St. Croix Valley Bar Association will have attorneys on hand to meet with individuals for approximately 10 to 15 minutes to provide general information in the following areas of law: family law, landlord/tenant and small claims, criminal/traffic, estate planning/elder law/probate, real estate, business law, and bankruptcy. For more information, contact Pierce County Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office at (715) 273-3531 or Phil Helgeson at Heywood, Cari & Anderson, S.C. at (715) 262-5551.