Kiwanis luncheon and Freedom Park prairie restoration Thursday

The Prescott Chapter of the Kiwanis International Club holds its weekly noon luncheon this week June 28 at the Old Ptacek’s Event Center. All are welcome and lunch is $7.
Reminder that there will not be a meeting on July 5th.
Mark your calendars for Thursday August 23rd at 5pm for a Kiwanis family/friends picnic at Freedom Park.
Also this Thursday, Freedom Park needs volunteers for summer prairie restoration project.
The is the first of four days spent this summer working on restoring the bluff prairie at Freedom Park begins this Thursday, June 28 from 6:30-9 p.m. The other dates are this Saturday, June 30 starting at 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 4.
Calling all hardy and sure-footed people, age 18+! We’ll be working hard over the next few months or so to continue our long-term project of restoring Freedom Park’s very own globally-rare bluff prairie. Come on over to help out!
It would be great to have a crew of volunteers to use the time that we have to make a big impact. We’ll be cutting down black locust and buckthorn, and hand-pulling any sweet clover we encounter. We’ve got some good momentum going on this project from all the work that was done last year and earlier this year. Let’s keep it going!
Call Jessica at 715-262-0104 if you can help us on 6/28. Wear long sleeves, thick work gloves, and sturdy shoes. We’ll provide snacks. :)