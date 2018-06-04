Judge allows lawsuit against City from fired officers to move forward

ELLSWORTH - A civil lawsuit against the City of Prescott by two former Prescott Police Officers will be allowed to proceed through the Pierce County Court System.
In a ruling last week, Judge James Duvall denied a defense motion for a summary judgement which allows the lawsuit to proceed to trial. Oral arguments will begin on June 26 at 10 a.m. at the Pierce County Courthouse.
The two former officers, Ryan Most and Bryan Massman, are seeking unspecified damages in a lawsuit against the City of Prescott for wrongful termination which took place last August of 2017.