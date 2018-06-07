Thursday, June 7, 2018
Fatal ATV accident near Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH - On Wednesday June 6th, 2018 at approximately 6:00 PM the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a four-wheeler accident at a rural residence in Pierce County.
It was determined that a 68-year old female was operating a four-wheeled ATV with a chemical sprayer attached to the back rack while spraying weeds on a hillside within a cow pasture. The ATV lost its footing, rolled down the hillside coming to rest on top of the female operator. The female was found by family at the time of the call.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene where they pronounced the female deceased. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service, Ellsworth Medic, Pierce County Medical Examiner and the WI DNR.
The crash is still under investigation.. Names and addresses are being withheld at this time until all family members can be notified.