Crowds attend Pierce County Dairy Breakfast in spirte of inclement weather

The Ti-Shi Dairy is owned by the Colbenson Family and milks 240 cows and grows crops on 350 acres of land. The farm is been in their operation since 1993.
The dairy breakfast is one of many held throughout the state of Wisconsin during June Dairy Month. Besides the breakfast of Belgian Waffles, sausage and cheese curds from Ellsworth Cheese Curds, there were also farm tours, children's games and activities, a petting zoo and hay rides. There were many local business sponsors for the event as well.
|Golf carts take people back and forth from the Ti-Shi Dairy Farm in the background as cars parked alongside 290th St. to get to the Pierce County Dairy Breakfast Saturday.