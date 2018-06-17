Congressman Kind Helps Introduce Bill to Create National Green Alert Program to Find and Protect Missing Veterans

The bill will create a Green Alert program at the Department of Justice to support state and local efforts to locate and bring missing veterans home safely.
“Every time we send off our troops to protect our freedom, we promise that they will never be left behind. I take that promise very seriously,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am proud to help introduce the Corey Adams Searchlight Act, to help protect Wisconsin service members and veterans.”
Wisconsin passed similar legislation creating an alert for missing active-duty service members or veterans who are at increased risk in March of 2018.