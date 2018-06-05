Congressman Kind Cosponsors Bill to Help Small and Family Farmers Create Conservation Programs

“Our farmers are already putting in long hours and working hard to make ends meet. The last thing they need is the stress of paperwork and expensive annual reporting, that should be meant for big agribusiness and factory farms,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I am proud to co-sponsor the Improving Access to Farm Conservation Act, so small and family farmers across Wisconsin can start creating new conservation programs that protect their land.”
Small and family farmers are often registered as business entities, and are forced to comply with a time consuming and expensive reporting requirement in order to receive conservation program assistance through the NRCS. This bill would remove this barrier, and allow small, mid-sized, beginning, and family farmers the opportunity to implement new or improve conservation programs on their land.