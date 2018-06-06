Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Clifton Town Board approves motion on fire truck

CLIFTON - The Clifton Township Board of Supervisors approved a motion to commit to spending in the 2019 for a new fire truck for the Prescott Fire and EMS Association at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening at the town hall.

The motion called for the board spending money on at least one vehicle, a heavy rescue vehicle as per request of Prescott Fire Chief Tom Lytle. The motion is similar to one recently passed by the Town of Oak Grove and the City of Prescott which the association services.

The motion called for spending not exceed $90,000 as Clifton's share of the cost of the new fire vehicle.

The PFD had originally asked Association members for spending on two new fire vehicles at a cost of $1.2 million. Both Clifton and Oak Grove townships had initially balked at that amount.

