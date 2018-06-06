Clifton Town Board approves motion on fire truck

The motion called for the board spending money on at least one vehicle, a heavy rescue vehicle as per request of Prescott Fire Chief Tom Lytle. The motion is similar to one recently passed by the Town of Oak Grove and the City of Prescott which the association services.
The motion called for spending not exceed $90,000 as Clifton's share of the cost of the new fire vehicle.
The PFD had originally asked Association members for spending on two new fire vehicles at a cost of $1.2 million. Both Clifton and Oak Grove townships had initially balked at that amount.
|Clifton Town Hall