Binge Drinking in Western Wisconsin the topic for next 'The West Side' radio show June 25

Host Rich Kremer welcomes Julia Sherman, the director of the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project, and Doug Mell, the executive director of University Commuincations and External Relations at University of Wisconsin-Stout. UW-Stout was active in the recent decision by the Menomonie City Council to revoke the liquor license of the Rehab bar after several citations for underage drinking.
