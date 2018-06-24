Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Sunday, June 24, 2018

Binge Drinking in Western Wisconsin the topic for next 'The West Side' radio show June 25

RIVER FALLS - Binge drinking in western Wisconsin communities will be the topic of The West Side Monday, June 25 at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls.
 

Host Rich Kremer welcomes Julia Sherman, the director of the Wisconsin Alcohol Policy Project, and Doug Mell, the executive director of University Commuincations and External Relations at University of Wisconsin-Stout.  UW-Stout was active in the recent decision by the Menomonie City Council to revoke the liquor license of the Rehab bar after several citations for underage drinking.

 

The West Side is a call-in program focused on issues specific to western Wisconsin.  The show airs on Mondays at 10 a.m. on 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com. Listeners may call in with questions and comments during the program at 1-800-228-5615. Archives are available at www.wpr.org/programs/west-side-rich-kremer.
 
 
