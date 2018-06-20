Arts in western Wisconsin focus of next Spectrum West radio show

The program will also include conversations with the author of a new book about Ojibway teens, two University of Wisconsin-Stout professors who have overseen the development of an outdoor museum in Menomonie and the director of the Shell Lake Art Center.
Ross will welcome George Tzougros, executive director of the Wisconsin Arts Board, to the show to talk about the annual Rural Arts Conference. Arts agencies from northwestern Wisconsin will gather June 29 at the Northern Lakes Center for the Arts in Amery for discussions about networking, resourcing and economic impact of the arts.
Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin, joins Ross to discuss “21st Century Wisconsin,” a collaboration with the League of Wisconsin Municipalities which reports on the creative growth and success of the arts throughout the state.
Correspondent Jim Oliver welcomes Lorin Robinson, author of “The 13,” an American Indian historical tale which follows Ojibway teens seeking to restore honor to their tribe. Robinson is a former chair of the journalism department at UW-River Falls.
Nels Paulson and Erik Evensen, both associate professors at the UW-Stout, visit Ross to unveil a new movement created by students that combines environmentalism and design which will educate visitors about the water quality of Lake Menomin.
Spectrum West is a weekly program exploring the music, arts and humanities in western Wisconsin. The show includes in-depth behind-the-scenes interviews and stories about area writers, musicians, theater, visual arts and much more. It is heard weekly on Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. on Ideas 88.3 WHWC-FM/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW-FM/ River Falls, with a live stream at www.wrfw887.com and a repeat broadcast at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC-FM/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS-FM/ Menomonie. Archives are available at http://www.wpr.org/programs/spectrum-west-al-ross.