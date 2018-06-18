Rollover accident in Diamond Bluff Twp. causes injuries

DIAMOND BLUFF - On Sunday June 17th, 2018 at approximately 5:50 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle rollover crash with injuries on Hwy. 35 near CTH. O in Diamond Bluff Township.
A 2003 Ford Expedition operated by Kyiyoo Vinson, 26 from Elk River, Minn. was reportedly traveling south bound on Hwy. 35. Mr. Vinson lost control and entered the north side ditch causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times. There was a passenger in his vehicle identified as Desiree Delao, 33 also from Elk River, Minn.
Mr. Vinson was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Ms. Delao was able to exit the vehicle on her own. Mr. Vinson was arrested for suspicion of OWI and transported by the Red Wing Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN with undetermined injuries. Ms. Delao was transported to Mayo Hospital-Red Wing with undetermined injuries.
North Memorial Air Care responded to the scene, but did not transport any patients. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
Assisting at the scene were Red Wing Fire Department, the Red Wing Ambulance Service, the Ellsworth Fire Department, North Memorial Air Care and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The accident remains under investigation.