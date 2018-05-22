Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Weekend motorcycle vs. deer accident causes injuries

MAIDEN ROCK - On Friday May 18th 2018, at approximately 7:06 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle vs deer crash on Hwy 35 near 452nd St in the Town of Maiden Rock.

Robert Hoth, age 47 from Rochester Minn., was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson southbound on Hwy 35 when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. The motorcycle entered the north ditch and overturned. Robert and his female passenger, Cheri Hoth age 50 from Rochester, Minn. were both ejected.

 Robert and Cheri were both transported by air ambulance to St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, with undetermined injuries. The crash remains under investigation

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, Pepin Police Department, Lund Fire, Plum City/Maiden Rock EMS, Ellsworth Medic and Mayo One Helicopter out of Rochester.

