Weekend motorcycle vs. deer accident causes injuries

MAIDEN ROCK - On Friday May 18th 2018, at approximately 7:06 p.m. the Pierce
County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorcycle vs deer crash on Hwy 35
near 452nd St in the Town of Maiden Rock.
Robert Hoth, age 47 from Rochester
Minn., was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson southbound on Hwy 35 when he struck a
deer that entered the roadway. The motorcycle entered the north ditch and
overturned. Robert and his female passenger, Cheri Hoth age 50 from Rochester, Minn. were both ejected.
Robert and Cheri were both
transported by air ambulance to St Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, with
undetermined injuries. The crash remains under investigation
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Pepin
County Sheriff’s Office, Pepin Police Department, Lund Fire, Plum City/Maiden
Rock EMS, Ellsworth Medic and Mayo One Helicopter out of Rochester.