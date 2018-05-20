Weekend accident near Bay City injures Red Wing woman

BAY CITY - On Friday May 18th 2018, at 12:14 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 35 just east of 570th St in Isabelle Township.
A 2001 Acura MDX driven by Olivia Brown, age 20, of Red Wing, Minn. was traveling north on Hwy 35 when she reportedly fell asleep, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, enter the south ditch and overturn multiple times before coming to a rest.
The operator was transported by private vehicle to Mayo Red Wing Hospital with non-life threating injuries. The crash remains under investigation.