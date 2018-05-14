Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Monday, May 14, 2018

Street projects prominent on Prescott City Council meeting tonight

Several items pertaining to street projects in the City of Prescott are on the agenda of tonight's city council meeting.  The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the City Building, 800 N. Borner St.

The item is a bonding proposal for $2.865 million for the Albert and College streets project planned for this summer. There's also a proposal to split the project over two years, 2018-19. The council will also take up a grant for the project in the amount of $410,897.82.

The council will awards bids on the water loop project for Orrin Rd. and Linn St.


Posted by at

Blog Archive