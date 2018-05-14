Sen. Baldwin joins effort to force Congressional vote on Net Nutrality rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin joined a Senate effort to file a discharge petition to force a vote under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) on a resolution that would overturn the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) decision to repeal net neutrality rules.
All 49 members of the Senate Democratic caucus support the resolution, along with Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine). Only one more vote is needed in the Senate to pass a resolution and send it to the House of Representatives.
“When the FCC voted to roll back net neutrality rules, it opened the door to allowing internet service providers to create an uneven playing field in the online marketplace for services and ideas, and give big corporations greater access to the internet than small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Senator Baldwin. “We must overturn this decision and ensure that the internet does not become a two-tiered system, with fast lanes for those who can afford it and slow lanes for those who can’t. Net neutrality is a principle that is at the heart of an accessible and free internet, and I believe we need to protect innovators, entrepreneurs and consumers and keep the internet open for everyone. It’s time to restore net neutrality rules.”
In December, the FCC rescinded the 2015 Open Internet Order, which prohibited internet service providers from setting up internet fast and slow lanes and ensured they could not block or slow down internet traffic. The CRA resolution, led by Senator Markey (D-MA) and cosponsored by Senator Baldwin, would reverse FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s action and fully restore the Open Internet Order.
The discharge petition is available here.
