Rep. Ron Kind Co-Sponsors Bill to Give New Farmers the Tools They Need to Succeed

WASHINGTON D.C. - Today, U.S. Rep. Ron Kind co-sponsored the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Opportunity Act, a bipartisan bill that will expand access to land for new farmers, and recruit and support the next generation of Wisconsin farmers.
“Every year, it gets harder and harder for new farmers to break into the profession. Now more than ever, we need to take steps to make sure the next generation of Wisconsin farmers can not only participate - but succeed,” said Rep. Ron Kind. “I’m proud to cosponsor this bipartisan bill that will give new farmers the tools they need, and new opportunities to grow and protect Wisconsin’s farming traditions.”
The Beginning Farmer and Rancher Opportunity Act will invest in the next generation of American producers by expanding beginning farmers’ access to affordable land, providing new farmers with the skills needed to succeed in today’s agricultural economy, ensuring equitable access to financial capital and federal crop insurance, and encouraging commitment to conservation and stewardship across generations.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average Wisconsin farmer is 56 years old. Wisconsin is home to more than 77,000 farms.