Rape charge added to stabbing for Prescott suspect

Prosecutors charged Kulla with three felonies in alleging he raped the victim at knife-point before stabbing her. These are with first-degree sexual assault, aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon and strangulation and suffocation. Kulla was also charged with misdemeanor battery. Kulla's bond was set at $50,000.
The victim, reportedly Kulla's 19-year-old girlfriend, was reportedly was reportedly attacked and stabbed at Kulla's Ash St. home and then fled to the Prescott Firehall for help where she was later taken to a hospital. Prescott PD and Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies later surrounded the home and after a three-hour stand-off which caused the lockdown of Prescott schools, Kulla was arrested.