Prescott Smokes and Vapor plans move to Lake St.

A request by St. Croix Distributors, which owns Prescott Smokes and Vapor, to have its current cigarette and tobacco license extend to 408 Lake St. was unanimously approved by the Prescott City Council at its monthly meeting Monday evening at the City Building.
Prescott Smokes and Vapor plans on moving to empty building on Lake St from its current location on Broad St. but it will be some time before they do so and thus want to have the license extend to both locations.
