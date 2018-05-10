Prescott School Board meeting next Wednesday, May 16

This is the agenda of the Prescott School Board's May meeting next Wednesday the 16th at the Prescott High School library. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and go into closed session, then come out of closed session for the remainder of the meeting, approximately around 7:30 p.m.
SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PRESCOTT BOARD OF EDUCATION REGULAR MEETING
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 - 7:30 pm 1010 Dexter St. Prescott, WI 54021
AGENDA
A. Call to Order (subject to Section 19.83 Wisconsin Statutes)
B. Adopt Agenda
C. Roll Call Motion to Convene in Closed Session
D. The Board will consider a motion to convene in Closed Session 6:30 pm
a. Review Minutes of Previous Executive Session
b. Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 19.85 (1)(f) Considering disciplinary data of specific persons, (b) applies which, if
discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person
referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations.
c. Employee concerns - Pursuant to Wisconsin Statute 19.85 (1)(g) Conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved.
d. The school board will return to open session and take action on closed session items if necessary.
E. Pledge of Allegiance
F. Recognition of Visitors
Recognition of visitors at Board Meetings is intended for individuals of the community to address the School Board and to speak to issues that
may be forthcoming in the Board Meeting. The Prescott School Board will not respond to any questions or remarks of the visitors, but may
direct administration to contact you with additional information.
G. Minutes of Previous Meeting
H. Good News: From around the district
a. Class of 2018 Top Ten ; HS-KG joint writing project
b. Administration and Student Representative Hayley Hilman
I. Organizational Business
1. Elect Board Officers
2. Selection of Depository for Investment of Funds
3. Set Date and Time of the School Board Meetings
4. Designate an Official Newspaper
5. Minutes Publication
6. Appointment to Board Committees
J. School Business
1. Consideration of New Hires/Resignation/Retirements
2. Select Delegate to Attend CESA #11 Annual Convention on June 4, 2018
3. Consider After School Programming for 2018-19 YMCA
4. Consider HS Choir 2019 UNLV trip: Spring Break 2019
5. Consider HS Choir 2018 Overnight Summer School Camp
6. Consider Open Enrollment for 2018-19 School Year
7. Consider Renewing Membership with Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA)
8. Consider Contract with Infinite Campus Finance & Payroll to replace current Skyward System
9. Consider Addition of 2.5 Licensed Staff Positions for the 2018-19 school year
10. Consider Approval of Checks
K. Information and Discussion
1. Community Education Annual Report - Penny Peterson
2. Proposed policy on background checks for visitors/chaperones.
3. ESSA Federal Guidelines Background (prev. NCLB)
4. Department of Justice-Safety Grant Due June 8th
5. Strategic Planning 7 Key steps and future dates for Teamwork Strategic Planning and Neola
engagement
L. Recognition of Visitors
M. School Board Last Word
N. Adjourn