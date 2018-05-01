Prescott Police Commission declines action on hiring new police chief

After closed session lasting nearly an hour, the Prescott Police Commission declined to hire a new police chief at its meeting Monday evening, April 30 at the City Building.
The consideration of the hiring of a new police chief was on the agenda for the closed session but the commission took no action on it and no follow-up meeting has been scheduled. There are six finalists for the chief position, including Interim Chief Rob Funk.
Also discussed during closed session were an investigation of charges against a person within the police department according to a revised agenda from Monday.
The only action taken by the commission coming out of closed session was the hiring of Chase Jensen to the Prescott PD as a new full-time officer.