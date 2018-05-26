Welcome To The Prescott Journal!...Wisconsin's Oldest Independent Community Newspaper Since 1855!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Call (715) 941-4842 or email: ads@prescottjournal.net

Saturday, May 26, 2018

Prescott High softball team dominates in regional championship

The No. 6 ranked Prescott High School Softball Team routed Neillsville/Granton 10-0 in six innings to win its first WIAA regional tournament title since 2009 yesterday afternoon at Biggs Field in Prescott.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and added up their remaining runs through the rest of the contest. Knocking in runs for PHS were Hope and Haley Miner, Sydney Matzek, Isabella Lenz, Kaelyn Lewis, Shelby Murphy and Katelyn Miller blasted a solo home run in the fifth inning.

Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott struck out nine batters and allowed just two hits.

No. 1 seed PHS, 20-3 overall, will take on Altoona in the Division 3 sectional semifinals next Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Biggs Field. The Railroaders are seeded second and they beat Elk Mound 4-3 yesterday to win the regional title.

Prescott's Hope Miner rounds second base past Neillsville/Granton's second baseman.

Posted by at

Blog Archive