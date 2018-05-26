Prescott High softball team dominates in regional championship

The Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and added up their remaining runs through the rest of the contest. Knocking in runs for PHS were Hope and Haley Miner, Sydney Matzek, Isabella Lenz, Kaelyn Lewis, Shelby Murphy and Katelyn Miller blasted a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Kaili Wescott struck out nine batters and allowed just two hits.
No. 1 seed PHS, 20-3 overall, will take on Altoona in the Division 3 sectional semifinals next Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Biggs Field. The Railroaders are seeded second and they beat Elk Mound 4-3 yesterday to win the regional title.
|Prescott's Hope Miner rounds second base past Neillsville/Granton's second baseman.