Prescott Gathering Place schedule for next week

The Prescott Gathering Place is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Located at the Prescott Intermediate School (old HS) at 1220 St. Croix St. in Prescott. Use door G5 at NW corner of lower level.
The Sewing/Quilting group welcomes new members. Bring your own machine and project. The group gathers in Room G9.
Meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Water Tower during the week. For reservations: Contact Joanne 715-262-5195.
The Walking Club starts up again this month. It will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays this month beginning at 9 a.m. Walks will take place in the community and on the Laney Field track.
Also taking place Tuesday mornings is Stretching Time which begins at 9:30 a.m.
Healing Hurt Hearts meets Tuesday, May 1 and May 8 this month from 1-3 p.m. in Room G5.The Stepping On program to prevent falls will meet from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday’s this month in Room G9.
Special events for the month of May include the potluck on May 15 with a social beginning at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon and then a quilt display beginning at 1 p.m. The Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. on May 22 at 1:30 p.m. Read the Prescott Journal for the current book. Dessert and Coffee will be on May 31 at 1 p.m. and the main topic will be: Preview to Summer for The Gathering Place.
Tuesday, May 8 – Zumba 9:00 a.m., Walking Club 9 a.m. (Community and Track) Stretching Time 9:30 a.m., Hooks and Needles 9 a.m., Advisory Meeting 10 a.m., Healing Hurting Hearts 1-3 p.m. Room G5
Wednesday, May 9 - Pickle Ball 9:15 a.m., Games All Day: Cards/Euchre p.m.; 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Sewing - Supply your machine/Project Room G9
Thursday, May 10 – Zumba 9 a.m., Walking Club 9 a.m. (Community and Track), Yoga 10 a.m., Stepping On, 1-3 p.m. in Room G9 (Fall Prevention)